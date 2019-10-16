Share:

LAHORE - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on Tuesday launched the second series of the National Exporters Training Programme here in Lahore. The session was held in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Institute of Business Administration Karachi at the Chamber’s Auditorium. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh welcomed the participants of the training session. He also thanked the TDAP for arranging the event to highlight the much needed knowledge and experience on exports development. On this occasion, Director General TDAP Riaz Ahmad Shaikh briefed the audience about the National Exporters Training Program, an initiative taken by TDAP to facilitate exporters. The main objective of this program was to share the trade knowledge in terms of available resources, international trends, TDAP’s facilitation initiatives for exporters, role and importance of export planning and execution. The initiative would help equip new traders and manufacturers with modern techniques in export sector. This national exporters training programme would be held in several other cities and commercial centers of the country to create awareness among the new business leaders. Prof Dr Adil Nakhuda, Dr Najam Akbar from IBA- Karachi presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports. More than 50 manufacturers, traders, women entrepreneurs, new exporters and executive members of LCCI attended the session. Guest Speaker Ms. Sara Riaz, Senior Officer of State Bank of Pakistan covered the module of Export Financing. The program was concluded with the distribution of ‘Certificates of Participation’ to all those who attended the program.