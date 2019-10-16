Share:

An Accountability Court (AC) in Lahore has on Wednesday rejected Khawaja brothers’ acquittal pleas and extended their judicial remand till October 30 in Paragon Housing Society reference.

According to details, the court announced the verdict on former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique’s petitions which was reserved on Monday.

The AC has summoned witnesses for testimony against Khawaja brothers in the next hearing. The decision was announced in the presence of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Khawaja brothers have been accused of embezzling nearly Rs2 billion. On December 11, 2018, they were detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.

The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society’s fraud.