Rawalpindi-The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday stopped the high-ups of Pakist an Railways from recruiting 845 employees in different cadres through balloting.

A single bench of LHC comprising Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza granted stay order on the recruitment process of 845 employees initiated by Pakistan Railways under its minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. The court also issued notices to the high-ups of Ministry of Railways including Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and sought reply in two weeks.

The apex court has refrained ministry of railways from recruitments while accepting a petition for hearing filed by Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union President Dr Ishtiaq Mirza seeking court’s intervention to stop the big fraud in name of recruitments in government sector.

When LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza took up the case, Imran Shafique Advocate appeared before the judge on behalf of petitioner and argued some 845 new staffers were recruited in the Railway Ministry through balloting. He added all the employees belonged to the constituencies of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his nephew Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique. He said there is no provision in the law for inducting new employees in any government sector through balloting.

“All the recruitments have been made purely on nepotism and against the law and merit,” he mentioned. He requested the apex court to set aside the inductions. After conclusion of the arguments of the lawyer, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza granted stay order on recruitment process.

The apex court also issued notices to Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other big guns of the ministry seeking reply in two weeks.