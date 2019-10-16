Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday ordered all the deputy commissioners to complete task of identifying benami properties in their districts by December 31 after a three-month extension in an earlier deadline by the federal government.

He issued these directions while presiding over a video-link meeting of deputy commissionersat Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed steps being taken for identifying bemani properties, controlling prices and smog, utilization of funds for uplift projects, and timely resolution of complaints referred by Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Issuing instructions to ensure availability of daily use commodities on fixed prices, the CS said provision of relief to the common man is top priority.

He directed crackdown on profiteers and hoarders be continued and magistrates be made more ‘active’. The Chief Secretary issued directions regarding implementation of SOPs to combat smog and timely completion of development schemes in districts.

He mentioned that overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country; their complaints must be resolved on priority basis. He asked the deputy commissioners to ensure their presence in meetings of overseas Pakistanis committees set up in districts and early disposal of pending complaints.