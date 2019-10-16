Share:

SRINAGAR - Indian police in Occupied Kashmir detained at least 12 women for holding an anti-India protest and two suspected gunmen shot and killed a truck driver near an apple orchard where he had picked up fruit boxes.

The women, carrying placards reading “Respect Fundamental Rights” and “Why downgrade Jammu and Kashmir,” assembled Tuesday in a park in Srinagar.

Indian police whisked them away to a nearby police station as they tried to march through the main business area of Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

The protesters included a sister and a daughter of Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister of the held valley who was arrested after Indian government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown in August.

The shooting of the truck driver on Monday came during the apple season. Apple sales are more than 20 percent of Kashmir’s economy, and Indian police in the region say armed men are pressuring traders and truck drivers to avoid the apple trade as part of anti-India protests.

Top police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan said the masked gunmen hijacked the truck from outside the orchard, where the vehicle was loaded with 800 apple boxes. They killed the driver after he had driven them about a kilometre from the spot.

He said the gunmen set the man’s truck on fire and fled from Sindoo Shirmal, a village in southern Kashmir.

On September 6, unknown gunmen fired at a fruit trader in northern Sopore, injuring him and four of his family members.

Meanwhile, normal life in Indian Occupied Kashmir continued to remain paralysed on the 72nd straight day on Tuesday, across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions continued to remain imposed, shops closed except for few hours in the morning and evening, and schools and offices are empty and public transport was off the roads.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces and ban on pre-paid phones and internet services are causing great inconveniences to the people throughout the territory and what is adding to their agony is that the IOK administration has not given any indication of the internet being restored anytime soon.

Lack of communications has also inflicted untold miseries on the people. Not only have social interactions been severely affected but the economy has also suffered.

Patients are the worst victims of the military clampdown. It has effectively cut people off not only from their immediate surroundings but also from the world. The information void in the absence of internet is often giving rise to the rumors and uncertainty.

According to media reports, an Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device went off in Nowgam area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Executive Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin, in her rejoinder affidavit in the Indian Supreme Court, has said that New Delhi and the IOK administration have suppressed from the top court the relevant orders and notifications relating to communications shutdown and internet blockade in the Kashmir Valley.