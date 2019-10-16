Share:

KARACHI - HomeNet organised a free medical camp at SF School, Musharraf Colony, Baldia Town, Karachi on Tuesday.

The camp was organised to reduce health vulnerabilities among the marginalised women home based workers. A team of doctors participated in the camp and contributed their services to improve the health of home-based women workers.

HomeNet Pakistan is a network of organization formed to raise awareness about the economic, social, domestic and other working conditions of home-based women workers who comprise 70 percent of the informal workforce contributing towards the country’s economic activities. HomeNet Pakistan has been working for the recognition and support of home-based workers since 2005. With the support of ‘UN Women’ HomeNet Pakistan is sincerely working for the larger interest of working women based at their homes.

Free tests of diabetes, cholesterol, Body Mass Index (BMI), Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP), as well as blood pressure and eye check-up, were conducted and free medicines were provided to the poor and needy patients. A large number of women home based workers reached the camp and availed the facility.