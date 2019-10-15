Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gal Gadot has launched her own production company.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star has teamed up with husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano - who she has been married to since 2008 and shares two daughters with - to form Pilot Wave.

Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Gadot said: ‘’Pilot Wave is taking off! I’m so excited this is finally out. @jaronvarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN’T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we’re working on with all our talented partners.’’

She added: ‘’As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life. Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination.’’

The first project from Pilot Wave will be historical thriller ‘Irena Sendler’, in which Gal will play the title character and she and Jaron will produce alongside Marc Platt.

‘Irena Sendler’ tells the story of a woman’s defiant stand against Nazi Germany’s occupation of Poland and how she saved 2500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto.