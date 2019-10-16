Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the challenges being faced by the police force today has never been greater.

He said this while addressing as chief guest the passing out parade ceremony at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Police Training Institute on Tuesday.

The provincial minister said that previously the task of the police force might had been limited to the elimination of minor offenses, but since terrorism had spread all over the world, the police was facing huge challenges.

Ghani said that we were proud that our police force, along with Rangers and intelligence agencies, had not only dealt with the situation befittingly, but also despite their lack of resources and appropriate training they were facing perilous situation courageously.

Ghani said that through his presence here today he not only had the opportunity to inspect the police’s passing out parade, but he could also see the practical display of police force’s skills. The provincial minister for information said that today he had also had the opportunity to encourage the young and enthusiastic police personnel who were going to protect the lives of their fellow citizens after completing their training here. He said he was pleased that more than 1,800 young people completed their training today, and that included more than 140 women.

Ghani said that today our police force was facing a much tougher enemy, which was not only equipped with sophisticated weapons, but also well trained. The provincial minister said that despite all these facts, the pride with which our police force confronted this fierce enemy was extremely commendable. He said that today the responsibilities of our Police force had increased manifold.

Ghani said that those who constantly criticised the police’s performance should also acknowledge the fact that by sacrificing their lives, our police force had destroyed the fortress of terrorism and maintained peace and security. The minister said that when the terrorists were bent on killing the police personnel and the police force sacrificed their lives to protect us and we did not stand with them on this occasion it not only disappointed them but also lowered their morale. Saeed Ghani said, “We have also seen the time when officers and jawans of our brave police force who participated in the police operation in Karachi were picked up and martyred and we were unable to arrest their killers.”

The provincial minister said that today we were happy that we stood with our police force who had made many sacrifices to establish and maintain law and order in the province. There was a time when unrest and extortion was rampant throughout the province, especially in the city of Karachi, while with the sacrifices of our police personnel today the incidents of extortion and unrest are in control largely,” Saeed Ghani said.

He said that like in big cities of every developed country, there were still crimes being committed in Karachi and criminals were there, which were needed to be controlled and arrested. The provincial minister said he hoped that young police personnel who completed their training today would become a symbol of fear for terrorists.

Ghani also emphasized that there should be compassion for the general public in the attitude of the police. Appreciating the role of Paramilitary Rangers and intelligence agencies on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the police force personnel would always be on the front line with them.

Ghani concluded, “We must make a determination that together we will make this country a heaven of peace and also eliminate the menace of terrorism and unrest that has been left in this country.”

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani inaugurated the 10th Chest Pain Unit of NICVD in New Karachi on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after the inauguration ceremony, Ghani said that more such Chest Pain Units would be established not only in Karachi but across the province.

Around 283,300 patients had benefited from such CPUs in Karachi so far, the provincial minister told. He said the lives of 6,800 patients could be saved due to the establishment of these Chest Pain Units. Saeed Ghani said that since the time the Sindh government took over the management of the National Institute of Cardiology Vascular Diseases in 2011, the way the patients were being treated free of any cost in this institute could not be exemplified in any other province of the country so far.

The provincial minister said that Sindh government was bringing further positive reforms in health sector in the province. He said that the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine was not only in Sindh province, but it was prevalent all over the country due to the unavailibility of vaccine from China and India.

Ghani said that Sindh government would also continue to meet the needs of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and other health facilities of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and District Municipal Corporations.