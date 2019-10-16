Share:

LAHORE - The visually-impaired people, working in government department on a contract basis, continued sit-in in front of Punjab Assembly on third consecutive day Tuesday.The protesters said they have been working without service structure for five years. Many of them complained about delay in payment of dues.Showing solidarity with the special people, the HRCP urged the Punjab government to resolve the issue at the earliest. The protestors claimed that, in April, Punjab Minister for Law promised regularization of their jobs and clearance of outstanding dues at the earliest. “This pledge has evidently not been honoured and the HRCP urges the government to take prompt action to resolve the protestors’ legitimate demands. Having ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the state is legally bound to address the concerns of PLWDs across the country, the HRCP said.