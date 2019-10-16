Share:

Lahore - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan directed removal of checkposts across Punjab. Interprovincial and inter-district posts will remained intact, according to a handout. He said police should monitor sensitive place though CCTV cameras and patrolling. He said crime rate be bought down at all costs. In a video link conference at Central Police Office, the IGP reviewed police performance. All DPOs should personally reach the spots and forensic expert people should be taken to the site. DPOs should share weekly reports, he directed. Addl IG R&D Zafar Iqbal, Addl IG Establishment Ahmad Latif, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IG D&I Azhar Hameed Addl IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar CHaudhary Addl IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar Addl IG Logistic and Procurement Ghulam Rasool Zahid Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, Addl IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Shiekh and other senior officials were also present.