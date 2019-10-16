Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday will conduct hearing on the petition filed against the participation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March .

According to details, the application was filed by advocate Hanif Rahi in which interior secretary, JUI-F chief, PML-N and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were made parties.

The application to IHC stated that PML-N leaders are facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had written a letter to PML-N senior leadership from Kot Lakhpat Jail which is tantamount to pressurize the anti-corruption watchdog.

The application further added that Supreme Court and IHC had already given a verdict regarding holding of sit in on specific places.