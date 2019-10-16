Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Mohammad Inam Butt annexed gold medal in 90kg category wrestling event in the Association of the National Olympic Committee World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. After tough contest in the summit clash, Inam thumped Olympic bronze medalist Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia 5-2. Spread over three minutes, the Georgian wrestler had an upper hand in the first two minutes, who took two points lead and needed only one more point to claim the title, but Inam made a tremendous comeback and eventually took the lead in the last minute to win gold for the country. Inam has dedicated the medal for the martyrs of Kashmir and to all of the struggling persons in the Indian occupied region. Earlier in Group ‘A’ bout in the 90kg category, Inam defeated Andre de Salo in the first fight 3-0. In the second fight, he defeated Georgia’s Dato Marsagishvili 1-0. He then defeated Ouzkan Murat o Turkey 1-0 to qualify for semifinals. He also won his fourth pool fight against Azerbaijan’s wrestler Aliov Kanan. In the semifinals, he defeated a Spanish wrestler to secure his place in the final.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) President Abdul Mubeen Chaudhry and Secretary Arshad Sattar were also present during the championship as chef-de-mission and coach. POA President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan also felicitated Inam for winning gold for the country and added that he has made the entire nation proud. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Qatar Masood Gul hosted a reception in honor of Inam at Pakistan’s Embassy in Qatar. PWF officials Abdul Mubeen, Arshad Sattar, POA media advisor Asif Azeem and other Pakistan’s top personalities attended the ceremony. Inam Butt said that he has always played for his country with heart and soul and he will continue to do so as long as possible.

“I am very glad to beat an Olympic bronze medalist in the final to clinch gold medal. I will try my level best to win more laurels for the country in future.”

He also thanked Masood Gul for hosting a reception in his honor and added he was feeling that he is at home at the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar. Inam also wrote his comments at the guests’ book at the embassy.