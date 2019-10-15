LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber’s Instagram listing for his home has attracted a number of offers.

The 25-year-old singer announced on the picture-sharing app last week that he wants to sell his 1930s Monterey Colonial house in Beverly Hills, which he bought for $8.5 in March, and a number of people are interested, including a billionaire, according to TMZ.

The 6,100-sq ft property was renovated by production designer Charles Infante and boasts a courtyard, an infinity pool, olive trees, a fire pit, seven bathrooms, a library, a bar, a wine cellar and a home cinema.

Justin shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote: ‘’Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested? I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.

‘’I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER. Whoever wants to buy my home reach out.’’

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot soon after rekindling their romance last year and before they moved to Beverly Hills, they were renting a property in the San Fernando Valley for $100,000 a month. Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed he is ‘’looking forward’’ to having children after marrying wife Hailey for the second time.