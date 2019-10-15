Share:

Rawalpindi-The artists from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea gave a wonderful performance at Korean Cultural Festival and mesmerised the people of twin cities on Monday late night.

The festival was arranged under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion while Kwak Sung Kyu, Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Saman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Lee Tae-Geun, Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea, Naheed Manzoor, Waqar Ahmed, Director RAC, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Abrar Alam, Director Operation.

The troupe comprising of 15 artists gave six performances. The auditorium was jam-packed with audience who thronged RAC to enjoy Korean Cultural Festival.

Addressing at the occasion, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the mega event proved blessing for cultural exchange programme between Pakistan and Republic of Korea. “Pakistan and South Korea have strong bilateral diplomatic relationships and cultural ties. We must continue to work hard to promote cooperation and strengthen cultural ties between Korea and Pakistan in the future,” she added.

The Korean envoy said that he hoped to see an increasing number of cultural exchanges and events in the days to come. “I wish today’s performance would be instrumental in bonding and enhancing the understanding of each other,” he said.

Lee Tae-Geun, Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea also shared his views about the troupe and performances. Saman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts said that it was a wonderful performance by Korean artists. She thanked the Embassy of Korea for choosing the venue to entertain the people of twin cities.