Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead while his son sustained injuries in a brazen armed attack launched by opponents over land dispute in Jattal, informed sources on Tuesday.

The violent traders also attacked and injured critically an inspector and guard of enforcement department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) during an anti-encroachment operation in Saddar, they said.

Police rushed on the scenes and began investigation besides shifting the dead body and injured to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, sources said.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between two groups over land dispute in Jattal.

During the scuffle, sources said, some people whipped up weapons and opened indiscriminate firing on opponents.

In result, a man namely Akbar was killed and his son Yusaf sustained multiple bullet injuries, sources said. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered murder case against attackers and began investigation.

Similarly, a scuffle broke out between the official of Enforcement Department of RCB and the traders on Bank Road in Saddar when the former tried to carry out an anti-encroachment operation, sources said.

A group of traders belonging to Anjuman-e-Tajran Cantt pounced upon the officials of Enforcement Department and beat them with rods and sticks.