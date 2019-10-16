Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved release of $7 million for completion of under-construction nine-storey building of Surgical Complex of Cyberknife at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and issued directives for establishment of Cyberknife Satellite Centre at Sukkur.

He took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting of JPMC Cyberknife and Patients Aid Foundation (PAF) here at CM House. The meeting was attended by PSCM Sajid jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Head of Radiology, Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery & Oncology JPMC Prof Dr Tariq Maehmood, Patients Foundation Chief Mushtaq Chappra and Shabir Diwan.

Professor Tariq Mahmood briefing the chief minister said that Karachi has 67,000 new cancer patients every year. Cancer patients from 131 cities of the country were being treated at Cyberknife facility and now it was known as ‘Magic Knife’ in Pakistan, he said and added that another Cyberknife unit was being installed at JPMC at a cost of $4.1 million and the work would be completed by the end of 2019.

24 cancer patients are treated every day at Cyberknife

At Cyberknife 24 cancer patients are treated every day while at JPMC Cancer ward 120 patients and at OPD 200 patients are given treatment a free of cost. The chief minister said that his government would contribute $700,000 for Cyberknife units by 2020.

The chief minister was told that a Tomotherapy project was also being installed at a cost of $4 million. There were 16 machines of Tomotherapy working all over the world and it would be 17th facility at JPMC. The chief minister assured the Cybeknife and Patient Aid Foundation representatives that his government would support them in every step taken for the treatment of cancer patients.

Mushtaq Chapra of Patients’ Foundation said that Farheen & Ashraf Mukaty Jinnah Food Complex was being established where free means would be offered to all attendants.

Talking about 2019-20 projects, the chief minister was told that Department of Neuromedicines & Stroke Unit was being established. Work on Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences was also in progress.

Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood said that Surgical Complex (SC) was being constructed at a cost of $35 million. The SC would have a facility of 2000 beds. The chief minister pledged $7 million for completion of the under-construction Surgical Complex and directed secretary finance to manage the funds.

The chief minister was told that cancer patients from 12 different countries, including America, Canada, Afghanistan, UAE and other countries.

The chief minister directed Cyberknife Unit chief to make necessary arrangements to establish Satellite of Cyberknife unit in Sukkur so that patients from Northern areas of the province, Balochistan and Punjab could be provided treatment there.