The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday extended the deadline for submission of applications for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) till Nov 15.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inexpensive housing project has gained overwhelming response as “so far, more than 1.4 million applications have been received from across the country,” said a Nadra spokesman.

He said 150,255 applications had been received from Lahore district, 47,802 from Multan district, 44,786 from Bahawalpur district, 890,262 from different districts of Karachi and 34,484 from Peshawar district.

“The registration process under the housing project is in full swing across the country and applications are being submitted from all areas in big numbers,” the spokesman added.

After the extension, online registration will now be possible at any Nadra e-sahulat centre by submitting a fee of Rs250.

Nadra is providing registration facilities at its e-sahulat franchise network as well as the online facility through its website.

Overseas Pakistanis and others wishing to own their houses on instalments can also apply online while sitting in their homes by accessing Nadra’s website nphp.nadra.gov.pk without any additional fee.

The online registration fee for the housing project is Rs250. The fee can be paid through mobile phone, credit card, debit card, Easy Paisa, NADRA and online facility.

The housing project aims to provide five million housing units to the low-income population. It will directly benefit forty industries related to the construction business, according to the premier.