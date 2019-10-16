Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has won the support of the National Party (NP) when it agreed on Tuesday to join the JUI-F’s upcoming anti-government protest in Islamabad. A delegation of NP led by Mir Hasil Bazenjo called on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman at his residence here in Islamabad. Later, addressing the media in a joint press conference, Fazl claimed that all opposition parties were on the same page regarding the anti-government protest in Islamabad.

Lashing out at the incumbent government, he claimed that the PTI-led government was a fake one, saying that it has come to power after the mandate of others was stolen. While answering a question, he said that their protest movement cannot be stopped through arrests of leaders or workers. On the occasion, Bazenjo said that many people had thought that Maulana Fazl Rehman was alone in the protest against the government, saying that it was a wrong perception.

He further said that Maulana Fazl’s stance regarding not to go to assemblies was a right suggestion, saying that it has been proven now that the incumbent government has failed and came to power after rigged elections. He maintained that it was the right time for the opposition parties to support JUI-F as it was the need of the hour to get rid of this government. However, the NP will make the official announcement for the support of JUI-F protest after the party’s top leadership meeting.

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: The meeting between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif scheduled for Wednesday (today) has been postponed till Friday.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly had invited Maulana to the party secretariat on Wednesday to discuss final strategy for the Azadi March. Both the leaders were scheduled to talk to the media after the meeting.

The meeting and the joint press conference had been delayed for two days, said the PML-N spokesperson Mariyam Aurangzeb in a statement issued on Tuesday, though without giving reasons for the postponement of the event.

She said that both the sides would discuss prevailing political situation and future strategy. She said that both the leaders would brief the media about the decisions regarding Azadi March at a joint press conference at PML-N Secretariat Model Town in the evening.