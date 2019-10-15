Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza while lauding the Iranian healthcare model to control communicable and non-communicable diseases said that both countries can collaborate in health sector for the welfare of public, statement said on Tuesday.

Dr. Mirza, Minster for Health and Medical Education of Iran Saeed Namaki held a meeting in Tehran on the sidelines of the 66th Session of Regional Committee Meeting of WHO being participated by health ministers and high level delegates of Eastern Mediterranean Region of WHO comprising 22 countries. Mirza mentioned the centuries old cultural and religious ties between the two nations and the need to further translate them into stronger cooperation for the welfare of the people.

He highlighted various reforms initiated by present government in the health sector including key initiatives like social health protection which is being extended in phases to all eligible families across Pakistan.

He also lauded the achievements of Iran in the area of universal health coverage as an example in the region and said that primary healthcare, polio eradication, controlling communicable and Non-communicable diseases, pharmaceuticals and health reforms are areas in which both countries can collaborate and benefit from each other’s experiences.

Iranian health minister said he was delighted that a global health expert was looking after affairs of health in Pakistan and expressed his desire to provide all out support to strengthen the health system of Pakistan.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas. It was shared that a 14-member delegation of health experts from all over Pakistan will be visiting Iran in November for two weeks to study the country’s health system. Likewise, Iranian side was invited to send its health experts to Pakistan on a mutually agreed date.

Dr. Mirza shared that his ministry has reached agreement with Ministry of Interior to provide space and facilities at Taftan border between Iran and Pakistan where a health post will be established to cater to the needs of the travellers including the Zaireen. The two sides also agreed to cooperate in the fields of pharmaceuticals and medical education.