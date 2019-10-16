Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation reached Madina from Riyadh on Tuesday night to pay respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (S.A.W).

Prime Minister Imran Khan was received at the airport by the Governor of Medina, Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

PM Imran along with his delegation went to Masjid-Nabvi (peace be upon him) to offer respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (S.A.W) and also offered nawafil.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Riyadh during a one-day visit to Saudi Arabia aimed to help ratchet down the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

During the meeting, PM Imran and King Salman discussed matters of mutual interest. Both leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional peace and political situation in the region.

PM Khan emphasized on solution of outstanding disputes through diplomacy and dialogue. PM also apprised Saudi King about recent situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant Bokhari and other senior officials also attended the meeting.