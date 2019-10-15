Share:

Rawalpindi-A delegation from Canadian Industry and University of Prince Edward Island, Canada and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) have agreed to initiate collaboration on research projects and academic programmes and stressed the need for strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources, technologies and policy formulations.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman with Canadian delegation including Allan Dale, Director Industry Partnership, Dr. Aitazaz Farooque Associate Professor of the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Andrew Hall and Blake Doyle, Co-Founder A2B Design Engineering, Canada along with deans/directors of PMAS-AAUR, here on Tuesday.

The visiting delegation exchanged views with PMAS-AAUR academic leadership and applauded its numerous steps to develop the institutional relations with leading institutions and corporate entities. Both parties shared views for joint efforts that are important for potential expansion of future academic-industry linkages and collaborations.

Both parties agreed to cooperate in education and research in areas of mutual interest and to establish scientific, educational and cultural programmes in order to assert and consolidate relationships between both countries. On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman briefed the delegation about mandate, functions, programmes, achievements and future plans of the university. He said that PMAS-AAUR is rapidly expanding its academic and research avenues, while its research output had significantly increased in the international journals. He said that the university had very active research and academic collaboration agreements with other institutes and is looking forward for active foreign collaboration and funding for its faculty development programme and research projects. He was of the view that collaboration with Canadian university and industry will open new directions of academic and research exchange.

Allan Dale stressed the need for engaging universities to find solutions to the issues and challenges facing local industries. He said that industry, academia and government institutions should join hands to play role for development of country’s economy and society.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR in the development of higher education and research, especially in the field of agriculture.