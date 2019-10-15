I intend to draw the kind concern of parents towards something which I think is important. We see mostly religion minded parents do not let their kids have polio drops. There is a reason that they are afraid of; when USA was behind Usama Bila Din so they sent one of their agents (who a polio vaccinator) at Usama’s home to get them the blood sample of Usama.

READ MORE: Egypt keen to invest $1bn in Pakistan

Due to Usama’s blood sample the US military became sure and tracked Usama. After the leader of Talibans was associated, a rumor revealed that polio vaccination is dangerous for kids. I want to tell the all parents that don’t be foolish because polio drops just contain happiness no sadness. For God’s sake let your children live a happy life by taking polio drops. Do not destroy their future just because of your illiterated thoughts.

RIAZ QURAISH MAQSOODI,

Turbat.