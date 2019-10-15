Share:

I intend to draw the kind concern of parents towards something which I think is important. We see mostly religion minded parents do not let their kids have polio drops. There is a reason that they are afraid of; when USA was behind Usama Bila Din so they sent one of their agents (who a polio vaccinator) at Usama’s home to get them the blood sample of Usama.

Due to Usama’s blood sample the US military became sure and tracked Usama. After the leader of Talibans was associated, a rumor revealed that polio vaccination is dangerous for kids. I want to tell the all parents that don’t be foolish because polio drops just contain happiness no sadness. For God’s sake let your children live a happy life by taking polio drops. Do not destroy their future just because of your illiterated thoughts.

RIAZ QURAISH MAQSOODI,

Turbat.