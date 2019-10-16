Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter on Tuesday announced office bearers for various divisions/districts after formal approval of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to a press release, Ch Ijaz Samma has been appointed Pakistan Peoples Party provincial vice-president, Ghulam Fareed Kathia as president and Lateef Bhatti general secretary of Sahiwal division respectively. Asif Bashir Bhagat, Wadood Dar and Tanveer Mohal have been nominated as president of Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala city and Jhang district, respectively, whereas Nawaz Khan Baloch will serve as general secretary of Jhang district.