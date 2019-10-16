Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed grave concern over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to deploy troops inside the polling stations during by-elections in PS-II Larkana II, scheduled for October 17.

PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar expressed this concern through a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The letter was delivered to ECP on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Babar, in his letter, wrote, “According to the ECP’s notification, army officers and JCOs will not only have magisterial powers for the entire duration of deployment but also additional powers to override presiding officers on the presumption that the civilian Presiding Officer has failed to act on any complaint of unspecified irregularity/malpractice. Further the troops will be deployed under article 245 of the Constitution, thus effectively ousting the jurisdiction of courts against any act of omission or commission by the troops.”

PPPP secretary general further wrote in his letter, “The party believes that the presence of troops wearing intimidating gear inside polling stations and armed with magisterial powers militates against the holding of free and fair elections, a constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan.