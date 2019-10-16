Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Professor Dato’ Ansary Ahmed (High President/CEO of the Asia e University) visited Asia e University Lahore Facilitation Center at 27-A, Tariq Block, New Garden Town, Lahore on October 14, 2019. The initiative will further promote brotherly cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan through education and sharing of knowledge and research. Dr. Omar Masood (CEO OM International) and Hashim Sultan (CEO AeU Lahore Centre) welcomed the Professor Dato’ Ansary Ahmed at the AeU Lahore Facilitation Center. Professor Dato’ Ansary Ahmed is the co-founder of Open University Malaysia as its Senior Vice-President which now boasts an enrolment of over 80,000 students. Asia e University Malaysia’s Lahore Facilitation Centre is facilitating and registering students for AeU online and on-campus (in Kuala Lumpur) Bachelors, Masters and PhD programs of international standing. AeU is a collaborative multinational university initiated by the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), of which Pakistan is an important member. AeU established in 2002 to promote Asian cooperation on education at a continental level.