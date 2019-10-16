Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved eleven development schemes of roads & regional planning (RP) sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 16,722.943 million. These schemes were approved in the 17th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was presided over Chairman P&D Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani here on Tuesday. All members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.