Electronic devices ‘need to use recycled plastic’

London - Plastic in waste electronics (e-waste) is an environmental time bomb that has been overlooked, say campaigners. Plastic accounts for about 20% of the 50 million tonnes of e-waste produced each year, which is expected to more than double to 110m tonnes by 2050.

A UN-supported campaign is calling on consumers to favour electronic devices that use recovered plastic. The PolyCE campaign, funded by the European Commission, also calls on manufacturers to use less plastic. “The amount of e-waste increasing annually is tremendous,” warned Ruediger Kuehr, director of the Sustainable Cycles Programme at the United Nations University.

“At the moment, we are generating roughly 50 million tonnes per year globally, and it is expected that it will reach 110 million tonnes in 2050 if we do not change our existing business and consumption practices.” Dr Kuehr explained that, currently, most of the plastic in electronic devices was not designed for recovery or recycling. As a result, it ended up untreated in landfill sites.

“That means, if we were confronted with a long line of trucks fully loaded with the plastic from e-waste, there would be more than 62,000 trucks stretching from Rome to Frankfurt,” he told BBC News. “What is astonishing in all of this is that the recovery rate is so low. We can do substantially better.” One driver for the unprecedented growth in e-waste includes the notion of “leap-frog” technology.

Harley-Davidson puts the brakes on electric bike

LONDON - Harley-Davidson has halted production of its first electric motorbike after finding a glitch in its charging system.

The company began shipping the £28,995 105-horsepower LiveWire bikes to dealers in the US last month.

It says existing bikes are safe but must be charged at dealerships, which will take an hour, rather than using the lower-voltage outlets in homes.

Harley-Davidson told Reuters it had discovered a “non-standard condition”.

Once fully charged, the bike can travel 146 miles at low-speed.

2014: Harley-Davidson announces plans to produce an electric motorbike

2018: Details of the LiveWire are finally released

January 2019: The bike becomes available for pre-order in the US

April 2019: UK customers can pre-order the bike September 2019: The first bikes are shipped to dealers in the USOctober 2019: Production is halted Last week, UK company Dyson announced it was scrapping a project to develop an electric car.