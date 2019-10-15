Share:

Rawalpindi-Upon directions of the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer ‘National Resilience Day’ was commemorated across the province in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October 2005 in northern areas of Pakistan. DG Rescue Punjab prayed for victims and expressed his solidarity with earthquake victims and their families. He also expressed his sorrow and grief over demise of thousands those who lost their precious lives and properties in 2005 earthquake. He asserted that implementation of fire safety provisions notified by Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Program can help in building disaster resilient communities in the country.

In this regard, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Dr Abdur Rahman said Rescue 1122 was working hard to develop safer communities.

Rescue 1122 carried out different awareness activities including an awareness seminar held at NUML University Islamabad in which demonstration of rescue activities was demonstrated by officials of Rescue 1122 and also conducted disaster awareness walk.