Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator SirajulHaq has said that Pakistan could not afford losing the case of Kashmir at any cost because the region’s ideological, economic and geographical importance for the country.

“God forbid! Pakistan cannot remain intact if we lost Kashmir to India,” warned the JI chief while addressing a women march in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The “Save Kashmir” march was attended by a large number of women and children to express solidarity with the besieged people of the Indian Held Kashmir. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Emir Mian Aslam, JI AJK chapter Emir Dr Khalid Mahmood and other also addressed the gathering.

Siraj said the RSS goons led Modi government was working on Akhand India idea and abrogating the special status of Kashmir was the part of it. He warned the rulers against the New Delhi’s expansionist ideas, saying first AJK and then Islamabad were the targets of RSS-BJP regime.

The JI chief said that not only Pakistan but the other countries of the region were also feeling threat to their sovereignty from Indian designs.

But, he added, only Pakistan has had the capacity to challenge the Indian designs and it was high time that pre-emptive strike be made to thwart the plans of the enemy.

Siraj expressed regret over the silence of rulers and international community over the plights of the people of IHK. He said over eight millions people turned into prisoners in the biggest prison of IHK, where they were starving to death, facing severe shortage of medicines and food.

He said the rulers had pinned all their hope on the America for the solution of Kashmir issue. He said Parvez Musharraf had caused the greatest loss the Kashmir cause by allowing India to build a wall on LoC. He hoped that present rulers would not be kept as remembered among those who also betrayed the Kashmiris.

He demanded the government take decisive steps for Kashmir cause as time was already running short with the people of Pakistan and AJK running out of patience. He said people wanted action not speeches in support of Kashmiris.

Senator Siraj demanded the government take step to fix the economy and announce reduction in prices of daily needs. He said the government failed to fulfill all its promises it made with the government during election campaigns.

He expressed resolve that JI would keep standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their quest for freedom from Indian yoke.

He said the JI was fighting the case of Kashmir not for any political point scoring but it was taking it as a case of Islam and Pakistan.