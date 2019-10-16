Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and the members belonging to all parties urged the need to follow his teachings. A joint resolution was moved by Qasim Soomro of the Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Muhammad Hussain, Nand Kumar Goklani of Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Saeed Ahmed and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

“This house pays tribute to the greatest Sufi poet and Saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on his 276th Urs Mubarak. Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was truly a universal poet whose poetry the pearls of wisdom and mysticism are immensely evident. His poetry remains to be the treasure of Sindhi language, customs, traditions and civilization. Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai disseminated the message of peace, co-existence, and human dignity, freedom of women and precedence of humanity above all virtues of human beings,” the resolution read. Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Soomro said that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai gave message of peace and love, suggesting that a centre could be established where the people be taught his teachings of love and peace.

Muhammad Hussain Khan of the MQM-P said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s message was not restricted only to Sindh province but he was saint and poet of the globe. He was of the view Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poems should be translated into English, Urdu and other languages to spread his message further. Nand Kumar Goklani of the GDA said that there was no discrimination of cast and creed on the land of ‘Bhit Shah’ (the place named after Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai) as the people follow his teachings.

Saeed Ahmed of PTI said that Sindh is the land of brotherhood ‘which is evident from the fact that Sindhi, Punjabi, Pakhtoon, Baloch and Urdu-speaking people are part of the Sindh Assembly’.

Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Heer Soho of the PPP, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Muhammad Qasim also spoke and paid glowing tribute to the Sufi saint.

Later, the resolution was adopted unanimously before the house was adjourned till Friday at 2:30pm.