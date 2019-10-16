Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Serena Hotels has won four awards at the star-studded WTA Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 in Vietnam. The elite of the travel industry assembled at the pristine island of PhuQuoc to find out who amongst them had been crowned best of the best. Islamabad Serena Hotel took home the title of ‘Pakistan’s Leading Hotel’ and ‘Pakistan’s Leading Presidential Suite’ whereas Kabul Serena Hotel won ‘Afghanistan’s Leading Hotel’ and Dushanbe Serena Hotel won ’Tajikistan’s Leading Hotel’ award.