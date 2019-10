Share:

Six youngsters have been allegedly kidnapped in last 10 days from Gujranwala district of Punjab.

As per details, the phone numbers of abductees are off and their family members are worried for them. The abductees include Shajeel, Junaid Iqbal, Bilal, Sajawal, Usama and Asad.

On the other hand police after registering the case has started action to recover the youngsters.