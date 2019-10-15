Share:

Rawalpindi-Two police officers have been suspended on charges of launching faulty investigation in a case of heinous nature and taking bribe from a citizen for returning him non-custom paid vehicle impounded by police, informed reliable sources on Tuesday.

CPO Faisal Rana and SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali showed the doors to SHO Police Station Kallar Syedan Inspector Basharat Khan and Incharge Police Chowky Industrial Zone (Rawat) SI Muhammad Kausar on charges of initiating wrong investigation and receiving bribe respectively, they said. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the two suspended police officers, sources said. According to sources, CPO received complaint from a citizen that SHO PS Kallar Syedan Basharat Khan had launched wrong investigation in a case registered under heinous offences.

in a bid to give advantage to the accused. On this, CPO placed Inspector Basharat Khan under suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry against him, sources said.

Similarly, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali suspended SI Muhammad Kausar, Incharge Police Chokwy Industrial Zone, for receiving Rs 300,000 as bribe from the owner of a non-custom paid vehicle to return him the vehicle that was impounded in police station during an investigation of a case, sources said. SP also recommended a departmental inquiry against the corrupt SI besides closing him to police line, sources said.

A police spokesman also confirmed the development. Inspector Zulfiqar has been appointed as new SHO PS Kallar Syedan by CPO, he said. He added the newly appointed SHO has assumed his charge.