MIRPUR (AJK)-Since Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) - hosted protest sit-in (dharna) at Jaskol near Chinari close to this side of the Line of Control continued on 10th consecutive day on Wednesday, the United Nations representatives will hold talks with the protesters on Wednesday (today), a JKLF spokesperson claimed on Tuesday.

The protesters have been on hunger strike, demanding the incumbent AJK government to open the main road from Muzaffarabad leading to occupied Srinagar - letting them to express solidarity with the suffering brethren of the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state, according to the spokesperson.

Spokesperson of JKLF Rafiq Dar said while addressing protesters at the site of the sit-in at Chanari on Tuesday that no any law could restrict the people of Kashmir to cross the Line of Control, “We are free to move anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir and it’s our right being a state subject holder” he asserted.

He maintained that their demands are to present resolutions to United Nations mission in Kashmir besides representatives of P5 members.

“our brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir are suffering Indian atrocities under lockdown and continuous curfew since August 5,” Rafiq Dar regretted.

“We have given the deadline of hunger strike till Wednesday, if government does not remove the obstacles then we will be compelled to break these obstacles” Dar expressed his resolve.

Moreover, the diplomatic representatives of JKLF presented 50 resolutions to UN, seeking their attention towards Kashmir issue.

UN headquarters directed their representatives in Islamabad to go to Muzaffarabad and talk with the protestors.

The JKLF spokesperson invited heads of all political parties to join them in dialogue session with UN representatives to show unity to the world that the Kashmiri are on one page pertaining to Kashmir freedom movement.

The JKLF started the march on October 4, from Bhimber and marched towards Muzaffarabad and then they reached LoC near Jiskol about 6km from LoC where they have staged a sit-in and now started hunger strike demanding federal and state governments to fulfil their demands.

WORLD FOOD DAY TODAY

Like rest of the world, International Food Day will also be observed in AJK on Wednesday (today).

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his message on the international Food Day; ‘’World Food Day is a global call for Zero Hunger -- for a world where nutritious food is available and affordable for everyone, everywhere. But today, more than 820 million people do not have enough to eat.

And the climate emergency is an increasing threat to food security.

Meanwhile, two billion men, women and children are overweight or obese. Unhealthy diets present an enormous risk of disease and death. It is unacceptable that hunger is on the rise at a time when the world wastes more than 1 billion tonnes of food every year.

It is time to change how we produce and consume, including to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Transforming food systems is crucial for delivering all the Sustainable Development Goals.

That is why I hope to convene a Food Systems Summit in 2021 as part of the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals.