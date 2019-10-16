Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Social Welfare Department in collaboration with E-Library observed White Cane Safety Day in E-library at Sports Complex here on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Syed Tanveer Murtaza Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. White Cane Safety Day is an observance for blind or visually-impaired persons for their self independence. Speaking to the audience, the ADC (G) said the white cane has become a symbol of freedom, independence, and confidence for the visually-impaired persons. The use of such a cane enables a blind person to move about freely in his/her environ. On the occasion, white canes were distributed to the members of local blind persons community for their self sufficiency. On the occasion, Mr Mohammed Rizwan in charge E-library appreciated the visually-impaired persons for their courage to cope challenges of life and also introduced them with e-Library.