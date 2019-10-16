Share:

LAHORE - Health Minister Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Additional Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, CEO Health Initiative Management Company Tanvir Ahmed, Director Communication Khurram Iqbal and Director Procurement Munir and Manager Hasnaat Ahmed were present. Yasmin reviewed the feedback and facts and figures of Sehat Insaf Card. She said according to PM’s vision, revolutionary steps have been taken to better healthcare service delivery.