LOS ANGELES -(CM)- Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in ‘The Batman’.

The 30-year-old actress will star opposite Robert Pattinson, who will play Batman/Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Warner Bros / DC Comics movie after she was chosen from the shortlist including Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Alicia Vikander.

Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry have all previously played Catwoman/ Selina Kyle on the big screen.

After the casting news was announced, Zoe’s stepfather Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, took to Instagram to praise the star.

He wrote: ‘’I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.’’

And Zoe replied: ‘’LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.’’

Meanwhile, Reeves is reportedly hoping to include many villains in the film as he plans to make a trilogy.

According to Forbes, The Joker, Two-Face and Hugo Strange and Robin will feature in the film.

Lana Del Rey praises Ariana Grande’s energy

LOS ANGELES (GN): Lana Del Rey has praised Ariana Grande for her vivid energy.

The 34-year-old singer collaborated with Ariana on new track ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ - which also features Miley Cyrus - and has praised the fellow singer for being ‘’very good at not thinking twice’’ and having the energy to go with her gut instinct.

Speaking during a performance at the Grammy Museum over the weekend, she said: ‘’She’s very good at not thinking twice. Maybe I’m wrong and she questions herself, but I’m very much in my head. She’s very much in her body. You can see it in that baseline physicality. She’s just super fast and on fire all the time.’’

She added: ‘’He’s as easy as I am. I don’t really care if we talk all day and nothing happens. I just feel like if we’re there, we’re supposed to be there. Sometimes we just talk all day. It’s easy in that way. He never comes in and is like, ‘Let’s write a hit!’ Because I hate that.’’