Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 11 corona patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours and 223 were tested positive out of a total of 11,607 tested during this period. In a statement, the CM advised the people to remain careful as the number of patients was on the rise. Observance of SOPs should be continued and people should avoid unnecessarily visiting populous places, he said.

Federal parliamentary secretary calls on CM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Housing & Works Tashfeen Safdar Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed different matters including Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

While discussing different aspects of IT-based institutional reforms, the Chief Minister said that an online platform had been introduced after the success of the one-window system to get NOC for the construction sector.

He said e-governance based reforms had been introduced to create ease of doing business and necessary facilities were being provided under one roof through e-khidmat centres. “In line with the instructions of the prime minister, the system has been fully digitalized and a 30-day time period is fixed for approval of maps and completion certificates.

Similarly, NOC for change of land use is issued in 45 days and permission for residential societies is granted in 60 to 75 days”, he said.

The CM said that houses will be built for those living below the poverty line in collaboration with the private sector, and the government wanted to complete this agenda as soon as possible.

He maintained the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project is the game-change initiative of the PTI government. “No past governments dared to start this project. They made statements but could not initiate work on this project.

This project will be very important to promote economic activities and it will also help in overcoming environmental degradation, Likewise, local and foreign investors will get opportunities for secure investments and Pakistani industry will also be promoted due to consumption of 90 per cent locally made items.

Govt duty-bound to ensure

food needs of people

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is duty-bound to ensure the food needs of the people.

In his message, Usman Buzdar stated that a balanced diet is the need of every human being and the PTI government has taken different steps to deal with this important issue of food autarky. Close collaboration is imperative between the government and the private sector to protect the food needs of the people.

In this regard, people should also be educated to avoid wasting food to minimize the shortage of food items, he emphasized. The CM impressed upon the wealthy stratum to share their bounties of life with the destitute. The purpose of celebrating world food day is to expedite the efforts of solving the problems resulting due to the shortage of food items, he said. It is the message of this day that implementation of policies should be ensured to deal with the lack of public access to food. We should also reiterate that all efforts will be made to fulfill the food needs of the people, concluded the CM.