ISLAMABAD - At least 13 security personnel and 7 security guards were martyred in two separate attacks in different parts of the country on Thursday, Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said that One Pakistan Army officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the security forces’ convoy by terrorists near Razmak in North Waziristan district.

The attack resulted in martyrdom of the 6 troops. “Terrorist IED attack on security forces convoy near Razmak, North Waziristan. Resultantly 1 officer and 5 soldiers embraced Shahadat,” said an ISPR statement issued on Thursday. Those embraced Shahadat are identified as Capt Umar Farooq, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah.

In the second incident, an armed encounter took place between security forces and terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of OGDCL was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi, said the ISPR.

The ISPR said that the security forces responded effectively, ensured security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists. However, the ISPR said, “As a result of this encounter, 7 brave soldiers of FC Balochistan and 7 security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat.”

PM condemns attacks, seeks report

The Shuhada include Subedar Abid Hussain resident of Layyah, Naik Muhammad Anwar resident of Sibi, Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed resident of DG Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Naveed resident of Chakwal, Lance Naik Abdul Latif resident of Pishin, Sepoy Muhammad Waris resident of Mianwali, Sepoy Imran Khan resident of Lakki Marwat, Havaldar (Retired) Samandar Khan resident of Lakki Marwat, Muhammad Fawad Ullah resident of Lakki Marwat, Attaullah resident of DI Khan, Waris Khan resident of Tank, Abdul Nafay resident of Kohat, Shakirullah resident of Kohat, and Abid Hussain resident of Bannu. The security forces cordoned off the complete area immediately and search for the terrorists was underway till the filing of this report.

The Armed Forces resolved that such cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed. “Such Cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed. Moreover, these acts cannot subdue resolve of our forces which are determined to defend motherland, even at the cost of their lives,” said the ISPR.

Terrorist attacks are on the rise in Balochistan and North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in recent days. In September, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when an IED exploded near security forces’ check post in North Waziristan district. In September also, three other soldiers were martyred and four sustained injuries when they were targeted by terrorists while providing protection to road construction teams working in Ghariom sector on Road Shaga-Nishpa in North Waziristan district.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at Makran Coastal Highway, and sought report of the incident. He commiserated with families of the security personnel martyred in the attack, lauded the services of the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls.