ISLAMABAD - City health authorities on Thursday sealed two more educational institutes after confirmation of seven novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from there.

The District Health Office (DHO) sealed a private school in H-8/4 after confirmation of five COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/2 was also sealed after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

The DHO requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to seal both institutions. The number of institutions sealed after confirmation of the COVID-19 cases in city has reached 31.

The letter issued by the DHO regarding closure of IMCG-G-10/2 said that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the DHO office and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of National health Services (NHS).

Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured.

All the close contacts of the case must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

DHO Dr. Zaeem Zia in his social media message said that we are investigating 155 cases against 4832 tests run in the federal capital. Positivity is 3.2%.

He requested citizens to follow SoPs and remain safe, saying that our teams are out in the field 24/7 to contain the virus.