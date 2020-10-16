Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has suspended services of two provincial officers due to absence from duty.

According to details, the provincial government under the KP Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 2011, has placed the services of Engineer Amna Waheed Awan, Executive Engineer (BPS-18) Public Health Engineering Division Tor Ghar under suspension for a period of 90 (ninety) days, with immediate effect.

Similarly, the services of Assistant Director Fisheries Tor Ghar Taj Muhammad along with all staff except Naib Qasid have been placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of absence from duty. Assistant Director Batagram has been directed to hold the additional charge of the post.



It is worth to mention that the two officers were absent from duty during the visit of DC Tor Ghar to their offices.