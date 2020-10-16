Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have apprehended two sons of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan on charges of attempting to occupy government owned land illegally in Scheme III.

Officials of police station Airport have detained two sons of N League stalwart who have been identified as Chaudhry Usama, ex candidate of MPA, and Chaudhry Annas, a UK-based businessman who recently returned Pakistan. A case has been registered against the duo on complaint of high ups of revenue department.

According to details, the high ups of revenue department, on directions of Additional District Collector Revenue (ADCR) Capt (R) Shohaib and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Qazi Mansoor, lodged a complaint with PS Airport that the two men Chaudhry Usama and Chaudhry Annas along with their accomplices stormed in a property, where a private school was built, and attempted to grab the land. Earlier, this land was retrieved by the government from clutches of grabbers through court battle.

They mentioned a heavy contingent of Airport police, led by ASP Faryal and SHO SI Jawad Shah, raided the land and held the two sons of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and moved them to police station Airport for further investigation.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar Mansoor Qazi along with officers of land revenue department also rushed to the police station to monitor the legal process against the detained sons of veteran politician of PML-N.

SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, commented, “Chaudhry Usama and Chaudhry Annas have been rounded up on complaint of land revenue department high ups for attempting to grab a land in Wallayat Homes,” He said FIR is being lodged against accused while further inquiry was underway.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, however, when approached by The Nation for his comments, said, “The duo were apprehended by police on charges of land grabbing.”