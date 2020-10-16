Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 674 de­velopment schemes have been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 3.72 billion under various pro­grammes in the division. This was stated by Com­missioner Ishrat Ali while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday. He said that 263 development schemes had been com­pleted with Rs 2.22 billion under the Community De­velopment Programme phase-1 in the division. The schemes were relat­ing to the Wasa, road, lo­cal government and pub­lic health engineering. He said during the next phase of Community Develop­ment Programme, 287 development schemes would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 2.23 billion across the division and out of these 44 schemes had been completed so far. Simi­larly, 411 development schemes of the first phase of Sustainable Develop­ment Goals Programme had also been completed with Rs1.5 billion where­as 531 schemes would be completed with Rs1.82 billion during the next phase of this programme, he added.