Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Joint IPC Secretary/DG Pakistan Sports Board Imran Mehmood at Islamabad on Thursday. The revival of dissolved sports schemes in Punjab province was the agenda of the meeting. Next meeting will be held on Nov 2. All the affairs relating to working of PSB and SBP for the promotion of sports came into discussion during the meeting.

Both the dignitaries also talked about the improvement of sports infrastructure across the province. Aulakh, on this occasion said that Sports Board Punjab has established best sports facilities in all parts of the province including far-flung areas. “We will upgrade the dissolved sports schemes and transform them into useful sports facilities for the talented youth of the province.”