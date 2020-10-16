Share:

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Friday that agriculture sector development was vital for ensuring food security and safety in the country.

He said government was focusing to ensure supply of key inputs including fertilizer, seed, pesticides at rational prices.

Addressing a ceremony held at National Agricultural Research Centre to commemorate World Food Day he said that government endeavors to create an environment where farmers get a fair return to their produce.

He said that it was need of time to invest more in agricultural sector to eliminate hunger and ensure nutrient filled food for everyone.

He informed that government launched billion tree program and was also planning to enhance output of staple crops.

He said that government was also working on provision of certified seed of cotton and wheat to enhance per-acre output of these crops.

Speaking on the occasion FAO Representative Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi highlighted the need for government and partners to work together to strengthen the impact of World Food Day and to protect the most vulnerable.

She emphasized that world food day is a day to celebrate the countless and diverse hands and talents involved in feeding community, country, and planet,.

The food heroes men and women that have continued to grow, sustain and nourish us, together and recognize more needs to be done, she added.

“Our future food systems need to ensure affordable and healthy diets for all, and decent livelihoods for food system workers, while preserving natural resources and biodiversity”, she added.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman, PARC said that we have compromised agriculture sector performance due to vagaries of climate change and food insecurity is one of the worst effects of climate change.

Chris Kaye, Representative and Country Director WFP Pakistan said that United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is humbled and honored to have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

We are grateful as it shines a light on the importance of the right to food, he said adding that WFP is committed to working together with the Government of Pakistan to provide the support needed by the most vulnerable and at-risk communities, to improve nutrition and build resilience.

On the occasion, Country Director of Oxfam Pakistan Mohammed Qazilbash called for stronger cooperation in the face of global health and food security. The speakers at the event underscored the urgent need to step up collective efforts to reach the Zero Hunger goal.

Many events and outreach activities were held across the country, bringing together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and the public.