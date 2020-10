Share:

LAHORE - Zahid Baig and Sheikh Abdul Rasheed were elected as president and general secretary respectively in annual elections of Agriculture Journalists Associations (AJA) for the year 2020-21. Ashraf Mehtab was elected unopposed as vice president, Nawaz Sangra as finance secretary while Abdul Qadir Madni, Sadiq Baloch and Ali Waqar were elected executive committee members unopposed. Jawwad Rizvi performed as Election Commissioner.