LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the closure of unregistered blood banks within one month while chairing a meeting of the Blood Transfusion Authority at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary SHME Department Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Shahnaz, Prof Javed Chaudhry and officials of the department.

The Minister said,, “All blood banks not registering within the next 30 days will be closed down.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) must intensify monitoring of public and private blood banks in Punjab. The blood banks not renewing their licences will also be closed down. A special committee has been constituted to review laws to ensure safe blood transfusion.

All blood banks must ensure maximum safety and use of Elisa Technology for screening of blood. Blood banks of hospitals will be linked with the pathology labs of the hospitals.

The requisite resources to enhance the capacity and performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority will be provided and performance will be reviewed once every month.

The purpose of introducing stringent laws is to ensure safe screening of blood.”

The Minister also sought details of blood storage and human resource and said that the government is endeavouring to provide best quality health services in Punjab.

Yasmin opens Dermatology and Radiology Departments at SIMS

Dr Yasmin Minister inaugurated the Dermatology and Radiology Departments at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here on Thursday.

Present on the occasion were Principal SIMS Prof Mehmud Ayaz, Prof Kamran, Professor Dr Tayyaba Wasim, Dr Shoaib, Dr Shahbaz Noman, Prof Javed Chaudhry, Dr Sumayya and a number of doctors and staff members.