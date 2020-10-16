Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operation against drug mafia across the country and held some 18 suspected smugglers while seizing 673 kg narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Thursday.

Of 18 suspected smugglers, three were ladies smugglers whereas three others were foreigners, he said adding that ANF also impinged five vehicles being used by the narco dealers for transporting drugs from once place to another.

The value of recovered drugs is said to be 91.379 million US dollars in the international market, the spokesman said.

According to him, the teams of ANF seized 673.039 kg narcotics during operations across the country and arrested 18 culprits including three ladies and three foreigners and impounded five vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised of 472.035 kg Heroin,185.674 kg Hashish, 11.5 kg Opium, 0.300 kg Weed, 3100 Valium Diazepam Tabs and 3 kg Suspected Powder, he said.

According to him, ANF KP, Police Station Mansehra conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in front of Abbottabad Medical Complex and recovered 1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused identified as Khayal Muhammad resident of Battagram. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Chamkani Chowk, GT Road, Peshawar and recovered 41.500 kg Heroin from a shopping bag in the said vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Irfan Javed and a lady accomplice Humeza Anum both residents of Lahore were arrested during the operation.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station ANF Rawalpindi arrested UK national namely Junaid Ali resident of Kotli at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3100x Valium Diazepam Tabs (weighing 530 grams) concealed in travelling bag. He was boarding for Manchester (UK) via Dubai. In another operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car at Motorway link road, Islamabad and recovered 15.750 kg Hashish from secret cavity of the said vehicle. Accused person namely Iftikhar Ahmed resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot. In third operation, Islamabad police intercepted a car near Islamabad Toll Plaza and recovered 15 kg Heroin and 3 kg suspected powder from the seized vehicle. Four accused persons namely Alamgir Khan resident of Mardan, Amir Muhammad Khan, Umar Abbas and Safina all residents of Peshawar were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Rawalpindi established a checkpoint at Motorway link road, Islamabad and recovered 700 grams Opium from shoes of the arrested accused identified as Muhammad Rafaqat resident of Gujranwala.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Multan intercepted a truck, near Fauji Hotel, located at Chowk Qureshi, Muzaffargarh-Multan road, Muzafargarh and recovered 10.800 kg Opium and 108 kg Hashish from secret cavity made behind driving seat and tool box of the said truck.

Two accused persons namely Sardar Muhammad resident of Qilla Abdullah and Muhammad Aamin resident of Quetta were arrested on the spot. In another operation,

Police Station ANF Multan arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ali resident of South Waziristan at Multan International Airport and recovered 900 grams Hashish which was concealed in his shoes. He was boarding for Dubai.

ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted an operation at Al-Asif Square Bus Stop, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Zubair resident of Karachi. In another operation, Karachi police conducted an operation near Coastal Area, Korangi Creek, Ibrahim Haidry, Karachi and recovered 57.024 kg Hashish and 415 kg Heroin. The said drugs were destined to Tanzania through launches. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi conducted a raid at Murtaza Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi and recovered 1 kg Hashish and 300 grams Weed from personal possession of the two Iranian Nationals namely Mehdi and a lady accomplice Fatima.

In fourth operation, Police station Korangi, Karachi intercepted a Motorcycle near Shama Shopping Centre, located at Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi and recovered 850 grams Heroin from personal possession of the two arrested accused namely Kashif Karni and Nadeem Noshad both residents of Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway, he said.