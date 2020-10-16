Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 during a live event recently that is designed with 5G capabilities and a new camera, but leaves out the charger and EarPods – and customers are disgusted by the news. The tech giant claims the move is to reduce the smartphone’s overall impact on the environment. However, not only are users paying $799 for the handset, a $200 increase from the iPhone 11, but now they have to also spend nearly $90 to purchase the once free devices.

The tech giant seemed to excitedly announce that users can now purchase the $39 MagSafe Charger and the $49.99 Beats Flex wireless earphones in their place. Apple customers were outraged following the event, more so that the firm says the move is to reduce emissions – many believe it is simply a ploy to save money. Apple held its annual iPhone event during a livestream, due to the coronavirus still lingering in the US. The firm unwrapped the highly anticipated iPhone 12, along with three other smartphones – the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone mini.