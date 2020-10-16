Share:

ISLAMABAD - Teach For Pakistan and The Beaconhouse Group have signed a memorandum of understanding, formalizing a 2-year partnership between the two organizations. The agreement was signed by Teach For Pakistan CEO, Ms. Khadija Shahper Bakhtiar and Nassir Kasuri, the Executive Director North of The Beaconhouse Schools System. Other members of the organization’s Board of Directors, including Osman Saifullah Khan and Tajamal Shah were also present at the occasion.

The Beaconhouse Group has been a founding partner to Teach For Pakistan, supporting the organization since its launch in Islamabad in 2017 by generously donating infrastructure and financial resources. With the support of partners like The Beaconhouse Group, Teach For Pakistan has to date placed and enabled 48 talented graduates from the country’s best universities to teach over 3,000 students and support 20 public schools in Islamabad’s rural sectors of Tarnol, Nilore, Bara Kahu and Sihala. As its primary placement partner, Teach For Pakistan is supporting the Federal Directorate of Education in building an equitable and excellent education system.

This partnership reflects the Beaconhouse Group’s intention to elevate the quality of education in low-income communities by supporting excellent teaching and learning opportunities for students, similar to those available to children attending private schools. Speaking at the occasion, Nassir Kasuri, who is also serving as the Chairman of the Teach For Pakistan’s Board, said, “Beaconhouse is to proud partner with Teach For Pakistan because it has a tremendous impact in classrooms and beyond. The Fellowship program is developing leadership capabilities of young professionals and graduates who go on to become life-long leaders in the education sector.” He hopes that this MoU will inspire other private school networks to come forward and support this transformative initiative in Pakistan.

Ms Bakhtiar said, "With the support of private partners like Beaconhouse, we can build a nationwide movement that guarantees every child the right to an education that unleashes her full potential." Teach For Pakistan recruits outstanding university graduates and young professionals to a two-year, paid Fellowship to teach full-time in under-served communities, and develop the leadership abilities to work effectively towards education system reform in the long-run.